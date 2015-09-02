Apple's Big Event Is a Week Away. Here's What to Expect.

September 2, 2015 4 min read

If you’ve been hoping to upgrade that iPhone in your pocket, you might not have to wait much longer.

Apple officially announced its annual fall event will be held Sept. 9 in San Francisco. The event is traditionally where the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant reveals updates to its iPhone line. It’s also the same event where the company showcased the Apple Watch last year.

We don’t expect a new Apple Watch at this year’s event, but we do have a few ideas of what the company might have in store.

The iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

September is typically when Apple announces updates to its iPhone line, and we suspect this year will be no different. Rumor has it Apple will be announcing updates to both the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus at the event. Called the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, the phones will offer small incremental upgrades from last year’s models.

Expect both phones to come packing new Qualcomm wireless chips and faster A9 processors, leading to improved LTE speeds and battery life on the phone. The camera on the iPhone 6S is expected to also see some improvements. Rumors point to a new 12-megapixel rear-facing camera with 4K video support as well as a new, improved forward-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

Both phones are expected to get force-touch displays, which will add a new layer of functionality. Similar to the feature on the Apple Watch, you would be able to press down on the screen to perform functions in addition to the phone’s traditional controls. The iPhone will also reportedly now come in a rose-gold option.

There likely won’t be an iPhone 6C announced to replace the low-cost iPhone 5C.

A new Apple TV

It’s still not ready to announce that long-rumored television, but Apple is expected to announce an update to its set-top box at the Sept. 9 event. The 4th generation of the popular device is anticipated to offer a number of new features including Siri support and an updated remote control. The device is also rumored to get a new App Store, along with an SDK for developers who want to create an app for the box. With new apps like games, the Apple TV could start to become a competitor for gaming systems such as Xbox and PlayStation.

Those apps will reportedly be exclusive to the new Apple TV, which will likely be priced somewhere between $149 and $199. Apple is thought to be keeping its current $69 Apple TV around as a low-price alternative to the new version, and as a competitor for things like Roku and Google’s Chromecast. However, the older version of the TV likely won’t be able to use the new App Store.

The Maybes

Apple has been long-rumored to be working on a larger, 12.9-inch version of the iPad. We could potentially see the tablet at September’s event, but don’t hold your breath. Chance are, Apple will hold off on announcing this one until October.

Recent rumors also point to Apple launching a new streaming service this year to compete with cable companies, as well as a new ‘smart band’ for the Apple Watch to add new functionality to the device. While both are still likely to happen this year, don’t expect either to come at this month’s event.

Of course, no one but Tim Cook knows for sure what Apple has in store for Sept. 9. Be sure to check back here then for a full report on everything that is announced.

