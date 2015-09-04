Is it time to shut down your business? Don't ignore these 9 signs

September 4, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tough economic conditions can wither any business permanently. We all would agree that closing down is one of the hardest decisions for any entrepreneur to take. It’s nerve-wracking and causes huge mental and emotional distress not only to the business owner but to a great extent to his/her family and friends circle.

To avoid any further damage or discomfort, it’s equally important for any entrepreneur to know the right time to pull the plug and move on. This significantly increases the chances of starting afresh on new ideas or projects. Moreover, it ensures properly winding down of things both legally and financially.

Here are a few classic signals that show it’s time to close your existing business and start afresh: