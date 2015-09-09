HiJinny: Pamper yourself at the comfort of your home

September 9, 2015 3 min read

Do you feel visiting salon or a beauty parlour every month is a hassle? Think again! HiJinny, a marketplace for home-based beauty and wellness services based out of Pune, will bring highly trained professionals offering beauty and wellness services to your doorstep.

Founded in May 2015 by ex-Nestle and TCS executive Konark Gaur and IIT alumnus and ex-CTO, Nykaa Kalpesh Balar, HiJinny focuses on providing, ‘in-salon’ experience at home and allows customers to choose professionals and their services, thereby solving problem of convenience and preference.

Commenting on the launch, Konark Gaur, Founder, HiJinny, said, “This model addresses the current pain points of both the customers and the service providers beautifully and will not only change the landscape, but also help grow the market substantially”.

Unique Offerings

The start-up aims capture the growing market for home-based beauty services by ensuring a quality experience through the use of high quality products and standardised operating procedures, with the added value offering of convenience of home-delivery.

Being an app-based platform, HiJinny connects customers in real-time with the service providers. It also supports the planned services through an intuitive selection process, convenient payment system and a rating and feedback mechanism which would help control the quality.

Though the start-up is headquartered in Bengaluru, its operations are majorly concentrated in Pune area. But the team soon plans to expand its services in Bengaluru and Mumbai as well by the early next year.

Within three months of its launch, the start-up secured an undisclosed amount of seed funding led by CMYK Health Boutique Private limited, and founders of Four Fountains Spa and Jazz Up Salon. The venture plans to utilize this fund for its further expansion.

Sector Overview

Beauty industry in India is a whopping $4.8 billion market and the same is expanding at a rapid pace with the changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income. This growing beauty and wellness service market provides huge opportunity to the budding start-ups with investors showing a high degree of interest in them.

In recent time, many beauty and wellness start-ups like MSM Box, Vyomo, MangeMySpa, Nykaa.com, VanityCube, Purplle and many more have come up and received backing from investors. VanityCube recently raised seed funding from a group of angel investors. Similarly, Vyomo raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding from cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s venture fund YouWeCan. Other start-ups in beauty space like Purplle secured over $5 million in its Series A round of funding from IvyCap Ventures in January this year, while Nykka reportedly secured around Rs 20 crore from private investors, including HNIs and NRIs.