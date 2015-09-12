Technology

Steelcase Equips The Office Of The Future

Steelcase Equips The Office Of The Future
Image credit: Steelcase
Steelcase Inteligent Divisio Screen
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Steelcase introduced concept products for the intelligent office at NeoCon 2015. Armed with feedback from the IPSOS-Steelcase consumer survey and the latest research in neuroscience, the company combined modern design and technology to help you think and feel better at work. The Brody WorkLounge contains a seat sensor that activates a red light around its perimeter, signaling to others that the unit is occupied. It also includes audio controls that allow you to choose from a selection of sounds that play from speakers embedded in the headrest.

Is your office always cold? Steelcase has a solution for that too. Brody WorkLounge had a heated lumbar option to keep you warm and comfortable. If you crave a more minimalist work space, how about a chair upgrade? Gesture Chair monitors posture, sitting habits, stress level and displays data on a nearby iPad. This smart seat, made in conjunction with Darma technology, even coaches you on how to sit better. With productivity and better physical support in mind, Steelcase is working to deliver the office of the future.

Steelcase's Brody WorkLounge

