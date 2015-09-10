Food Businesses

You Can Now Make Campbell's Soup in Your Keurig

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
You Can Now Make Campbell's Soup in Your Keurig
Image credit: Reuters | Brian Snyder
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Might Andy Warhol be tickled or sickened to know that the Campbell’s soup cans of the future are being reimagined into tiny plastic pods?  

As of today, a partnership between leading coffee brewer Keurig and the iconic soup maker has officially come to fruition in the form of Campbell’s Fresh-Brewed Soup. Priced at $11.99 for a box of eight pods, Keurig owners can now brew Chicken Noodle Soup with their machines.

The two-step process begins with a packet of dried noodles and spices, which Keurig suggests emptying into a mug. Next, the broth is brewed over top of the mixture in order for it to cook.

The soups are available in two flavors, Homestyle and Southwest Style -- each of which packs 70 calories and is made with no artificial colors or flavors, the companies say. In order to avoid contaminating flavors between coffee and soup brews, “The machine doesn’t need to be cleaned, but we recommend running a hot water brew cycle without a pod before and after making the soup,” a Campbell’s spokesperson told Entrepreneur.

Related: The Keurig K-Cup's Inventor Says He Feels Bad That He Made It. Here's Why.

Announced in 2013 and now available after two long years in development, the partnership “marks a milestone as our first expansion beyond beverages,” says Keurig’s chief business development and partners officer, Mark Wood. Keurig has already forayed beyond hot beverages with a long-awaited machine called Kold launching later this year that can homebrew Coca-Cola products.

“We know more than 80 percent of people who buy Keurig pods also buy Campbell’s soup,” added Campbell’s marketing director Michael Goodman, in a statement, “so bringing together two products people love in one handy kit is a winning idea.”

The collaboration comes as Keurig sales seem to have been put on ice. Last quarter, the company reported a 1 percent decrease in pod sales and a 26 percent decline in brewer sales, and announced it was cutting its workforce by 5 percent. 

Related: Home-Brewed Coca-Cola in 2015 Could Transform the Beverage Industry

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Food Businesses

Beyond Meat's CEO Says It's 75% of the Way Towards Matching Animal Meat

Food Businesses

Keto, Plant-Based or Gluten-Free? Supermarket Chain Introduces Shelf Label System to Make It Easier to Shop by Dietary Restrictions.

Food Businesses

29 New and Tasty Things I Ate at the 2019 Summer Fancy Food Show