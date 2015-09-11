Technology

Bang & Olufsen Revs Up BeoPlay speakers

Bang & Olufsen Revs Up BeoPlay speakers
Image credit: B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufson
B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufson
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

B&O Play has added new features to their BeoPlay A2 and Beolit 15 Bluetooth speakers. You can now wirelessly pair two speaks together for twice the sound. With minimal audio coding delay and latency, the omni-directional listening experience is amplified for everyone around the speaker. It's portable, gives you up to 24 hours of continuous play time and comes in new natural colors. Turn up the music!
 

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufson

