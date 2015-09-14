Driverless Cars

Google Hires Longtime Car Exec to Head Up Its Driverless Car Division

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Hires Longtime Car Exec to Head Up Its Driverless Car Division
Image credit: Google
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Thanks to Google, the space between Silicon Valley and Detroit continues to shrink.

The search giant has made yet another step in its dedication to automotive innovation with a prominent hire. Former Ford and Hyundai executive John Krafcik tweeted Monday morning that he is going to Google’s self-driving car project at the end of September.

“This is a great opportunity to help Google develop the enormous potential of self-driving cars,” Krafcik tweeted out. “Self-driving cars could save 1000s of lives, give people greater mobility and free us from things we find frustrating about driving today.”

Related: Google Pilots Carpooling Program That Could Challenge Uber

Krafcik is currently the president of TrueCar, an online car-shopping platform. Prior to this stint, Krafcik worked at Hyundai for nearly a decade and for half of that time he was the president of Hyundai’s U.S. business. Before Hyundai, Krafcik worked in product development at Ford for almost 15 years.

Google says Krafcik’s experience in the  auto industry will help the tech giant collaborate with car companies in coming years.

“Over the last few years, we’ve made more progress with our self-driving car technology than we ever thought possible,” Google says in an email to Entrepreneur. “We’re feeling good about our progress, so now we’re investing in building out a team that can help us bring this technology to its full potential in the coming years.”

Related: How BlaBlaCar Is Different From Uber

Currently, self-driving cars are traveling about 10,000 miles per week in both Austin and Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. All total, Google’s self-driving cars have navigated more than 1 million miles.

Google’s driverless car operations are housed in its X research lab, but the tech giant said that the autonomous car unit is “certainly a good candidate” to become its own corporate entity in the future.

Related: Buckle Up: Google's Self-Driving Cars to Hit the Open Road

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Driverless Cars

Grand Theft Auto V Is Helping Teach Driverless Car AI

Innovation Now

Can This 24-Year-Old's Startup Prevent 86 Percent of Traffic Accidents?

Driverless Cars

Google Hires Longtime Car Exec to Head Up Its Driverless Car Division