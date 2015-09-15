McDonald's Just Launched a Burger Made of Ground Chicken

September 15, 2015 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



McDonald's has launched something unlike anything we've seen before from the fast-food chain: a ground-chicken burger.

The new chicken burger is made from a blend of white and dark ground chicken seasoned with spices like garlic and onion powder, the company said Tuesday.

It can be ordered in two varieties: "classic," with red onions and ranch sauce; and "tangy," with grilled onions and a tangy "signature sauce."

The sandwiches, which are each under 400 calories, also come with lettuce and tomato on a new "gourmet" potato bun. The Tampa Bay Business Journal first reported on the new burger.

Previously, the only McDonald's menu items to use ground chicken were the chain's chicken nuggets.

All 202 McDonald's in the Tampa Bay area debuted the new burger on Tuesday.

The sandwich was created in part by Blake Casper, who owns more than 50 McDonald's restaurants in the Tampa Bay area, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

"The whole chicken burger market is growing; you're seeing it more in restaurants," Casper told the Times. "This isn't a chicken sandwich, but a chicken burger — there's a real difference in its bite."

Casper worked with the Pennsylvania-based McDonald's supplier Keystone Foods to bring the burger to market.

He told the Times the team had been working together for the past 18 months "making sure the patty was right, from the taste to the grind."

We reached out to McDonald's to find out whether the burger would be expanded to restaurants outside Tampa and will update when we hear back.