Hayley Peterson is a reporter for Business Insider's retail section.

Amazon Accidentally Leaked the Date of Prime Day
The heavily hyped day of sales boasts more deals than Black Friday.
'Seeing Someone Cry at Work Is Becoming Normal': Employees Say Whole Foods Is Using 'Scorecards' to Punish Them
Whole Foods are using checklists called 'scorecards' and tests called 'walks' to ensure stores comply with a new inventory-management system.
Nordstrom Has Officially Cut Ties With Ivanka Trump's Brand
The company said the brand's declining sales led to its decision.
Macy's Is Closing 68 Stores -- Here's Where They Will Shut Down
The company says nearly 4,000 employees will be affected by the closures.
Why Americans Don't Participate in the Biggest Shopping Day in the World
The holiday is called Singles' Day and it's held every year on Nov. 11. It's like China's version of Cyber Monday, but seven times as big.
McDonald's Is Finally Catching Up to Other Fast Food Chains in One Big Way
Cutting down on customer wait times and improving order accuracy has been a main focus of the company's turnaround over the last year.
Taco Bell's New Restaurants Are Unrecognizable
The company rolled out four new store models, and they look nothing like the fast-food chain we know.
Chipotle Is Spending an Astronomical Amount of Money on Free Burritos
The burrito eatery's executives said Wednesday that the free food offers have been helping to drive traffic in the wake of two E. coli outbreaks that have sent the chain's sales plunging.
This Abandoned Floating McDonald's Is Getting a $4.5 Million Makeover
Known as the McBarge, the restaurant has been sitting in Canadian waters for nearly 30 years.
Mark Wahlberg's Tiny Burger Chain Is About to Blow Up
The Boston-based chain, called Wahlburgers, has signed agreements with five franchise groups to open 30 new restaurants in seven states.
This Photo Forced Subway to Make a Major Change to its Sandwiches
The image led to outrage from several customers, and eventually a class action lawsuit.
McDonald's New Marketing Campaign Aims to Make its Food Look 'Ugly'
Ads are among the most recent in a series of similar videos posted over the past couple of weeks showing food at McDonald's being cooked and prepared.
Former Costco Executive Launches First Ever Certified Organic Fast-Food Chain
Erica Welton was a food buyer for Costco for 14 years before leaving to launch the restaurant chain, called The Organic Coup.
Jared Fogle Sentenced to Nearly 16 Years in Prison
The former pitchman for Subway is said to have possessed and distributed child porn and traveled across state lines for sex with a minor
Why Urban Outfitters Just Bought a Pizza Chain
The retail giant's latest move comes after several quarters of sales declines at its namesake stores.
