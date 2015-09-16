Partnerships

Lyft Announces Partnership With China's Largest Ridesharing Company

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Lyft Announces Partnership With China's Largest Ridesharing Company
Image credit: Lyft
Glowstache
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

China has its own versions of popular tech services. Instead of Twitter, there is Weibo. Alongside Amazon, there is Alibaba. And in addition to Uber, there is Didi Kuaidi, the country's largest ride-hailing service that operates in more than 360 cities in China.

Today, Didi announced that it is teaming up with the company's largest stateside rival: Lyft.

The partnership is two-pronged: Didi invested $100 million in Lyft in a funding round completed in this spring, and the two ridesharing companies will work together to provide rides for consumers traveling between the U.S. and China.

Lyft users traveling to China from the U.S. will be able to access Didi rides through the Lyft app, and vice versa for Chinese travelers visiting the US, who can hail Lyft rides using the Didi app. "With this collaboration, we will create significant value to cross-border travelers," Didi President Jean Liu said. "You will be able to access a Chinese driver who can speak English when you access Didi's network through the Lyft app."

Related: Latest Funding Round Values Lyft at $2.5 Billion

The cross-platform partnership will launch early next year.

While Uber was never mentioned explicitly during the press conference, the company – which recently raised more than $7 billion at a valuation of more than $50 billion – was the elephant in the room.

Over the last few years, Uber has been aggressively expanding in international markets, including China. 

While the company is the largest ridesharing company in the U.S. (by a long-shot), when it comes to China it significantly trails Didi, which has captured 80 percent of the overall ridesharing market in the country.

Related: Lyft's CEO on the Future, Driverless Cars and Ridesharing

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Partnerships

The 13 Factors That Make a Strong Partnership

Partnerships

Why Did the Guy Who Got $750K for Catching Barry Bonds' Home Run Ball Give Half to His Friend?

Partnerships

Navigating Business Partnerships as an Entrepreneur