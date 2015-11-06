Sleep

5 Strategies for Waking Up on Time (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Director
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many of us struggle with not only waking up but getting out of bed, which isn’t the most encouraging way to start the day. Fortunately, it’s possible to develop habits that will make waking up less of a struggle. Below are five tips to get you started.

1. Develop a nighttime routine

Before you do anything else, make sure you’re going to bed early enough to get the the amount of sleep you need. For most people, that’s approximately 8 hours.

Related: The Habits of Super Successful Sleepers (Infographic)

For those who suffer from insomnia, develop a regular routine around bedtime so you can fall asleep and stay asleep. Try activities such as taking a hot bath or shower in a dimly lit room, writing a to-do list for the next day or praying or meditating until you begin to feel sleepy.

It’s important to keep a regular bedtime and wake-up time even on days off. This allows the body’s internal clock to maintain a regular rhythm, making it easier to get up. If your wake-up time is consistently changing, your body will feel as if it’s in a constant state of jet lag.

2. Turn off all electronics

Turn off your television, computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones 30 minutes to one hour prior to getting into bed. The bright light from these devices reduces the amount of melatonin we produce, making it more difficult to fall asleep and maintain sleep.

As a rule, use the bedroom for sleep and intimacy only.

Related: 10 Ways to Function on Very Little Sleep

3. Don’t abuse the snooze

When you get enough sleep, you should be "stirring" for a few minutes prior to your alarm clock going off.  When it does go off, hit the snooze alarm ONE time. After you hit the snooze button, turn on a bedside lamp. Before getting out of bed, try to do some light stretching for the low back until your snooze alarm goes off again. When it goes off for the second time, get out of bed.

4. Pay attention to temperature

If you have a programmable thermostat, set it so that the room becomes warmer 30 minutes prior to the alarm going off. We become sleepy when our core body temperature lowers and we wake up when our core temperature rises. At night, the ideal temperature is between 65 to 68 degrees. In the morning, the ideal temperature is around 72 degrees.

5. Let the light in

After you get out of bed, expose yourself to as much light as you possibly can. If the sun is up, open shades and let the sunshine in. If the sun has not risen, turn on bright lights or purchase a small light therapy box to simulate sunshine. Bright light has been shown to boost alertness and improve mood.

For a quick overview on strategies for waking up on time check out the below infographic from Weekdone, a team collaboration tool that helps teams work more efficiently. 

Click to Enlarge+
waking up (Infographic)

Related: 10 Healthy Foods That May Help You Sleep Better (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Sleep

Get Better Sleep with Help From This Tempur-Pedic Sale

Sleep

Catch Up on Sleep Anywhere with This Customizable Travel Pillow

Sleep

One Investment to Help You Sleep Better in 2020