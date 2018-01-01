Robert Oexman

Guest Writer
Director

Dr. Robert Oexman is the director of the Sleep to Live Institute. He oversees the institute’s research studies, particularly the impact of the sleep environment on quality of sleep. He received his Doctor of Chiropractic from Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City, Mo., and his MBA from Missouri State University. 

5 Strategies for Waking Up on Time (Infographic)
Sleep

5 Strategies for Waking Up on Time (Infographic)

Tips for rendering the snooze button unnecessary.
3 min read
5 Common Sleep Myths Debunked
Sleep

5 Common Sleep Myths Debunked

There's a lot of misinformation out there.
3 min read
6 Types of Tech That Can Help You Sleep Better (Hint: Your Phone Isn't One of Them)
Sleep

6 Types of Tech That Can Help You Sleep Better (Hint: Your Phone Isn't One of Them)

The bedroom should generally be a 'tech-free' zone, though there are some exceptions.
5 min read
