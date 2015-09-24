Dressing The Part: Five Wardrobe Tips For Business-Buys

September 24, 2015 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As obvious as it may seem, while sweatpants and polo shirts aren't exactly considered "office attire," some people make eyebrow-raising mistakes when picking out their outfits every morning to work. Startups, hoodies are okay- in private. When you're pitching your business, you really do need to dress the part.

Whether you're on the hunt for a new job, a promotion or even a little raise, looking your best can go a long way. Leaving a good impression will boost your chances and is considered an integral part of climbing the career ladder. Investing in a fine shirt, a properly tailored suit or even a good cashmere scarf will not be overlooked. Here are five tips to help you revamp your wardrobe:

Quality over quantity Up to a certain point, price really does affect quality. Make sure you buy less items- opt instead for better-grade pieces. Always aim for durable fabrics like cotton, wool, linen, and silk, and avoid synthetic fabrics like polyester that wear off more quickly, and have an unflattering "sheen" to them. Maintain your wardrobe Read the labels before washing your newly purchased goods. Taking good care of your clothes will save you money on not having to buy replacements. A good drycleaner can do wonders, but try them with one piece first before giving them the lot. Be trend-oblivious When you're investing in new office-appropriate attire, forget about fashion. Classics and solid staple items in neutral shades always hit the spot when it comes to business dress. It's better to have three good white shirts than one terrific red one. Seasonal shifts Buy items that you can wear all year long. Light cardigans, loose nice-quality scarves, button-down shirts, and medium-weight suits are all-year investments so don't be afraid to splurge on these. Find the right fit It doesn't matter how expensive your new suit if it looks sloppy. What matters more is does it fit you? Always ask the specialists on-hand for help when it comes to picking a suitable garment fit. If (like most people) you're disproportionate, find a good tailor to adjust measurements to fit. A second important rule of thumb? The people who work in these better boutiques are trained to know what type of cut and form is best for your height, weight and frame. Don't ignore recommendations from experts when it comes to tailoring and fabrics.

Dress as you want to be perceived: professional, serious, and confident. Tons of human resource studies reinforce the idea that your appearance can really make or break the tone of your first impression. Besides, who doesn't want to look their best?