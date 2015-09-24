Serial entrepreneurs like Vishal Gondal, Phanindra & others back food-tech startup InnerChef

September 24, 2015 2 min read

Gurgaon-based food technology startup InnerChef that delivers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals at your doorstep has raised Pre-series A round of Rs 11 crore ($1.66 million) from the leading investors across the globe.

A number of leading Indian and International Technology Founders have participated in this round of funding: Phanindra Sama (Founder - RedBus); Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder - Paytm); Anupam Mittal (Founder - Shaadi.com); Vishal Gondal (Founder - GOQii), Sateesh Andara’s (ex DFJ) new fund, Murugavel (Founder - Bharat Matrimoney); Dinesh Agarwal (Founder - Indiamart and Tolexo); Neeraj Roy (Founder Hungama); Roshan Abbas (Founder – Encompass, A WPP company), Teru Sato (Founder – NetPrice & Beenos, Japan), Atsushi Tiara (Senior Softbank executive and ex-CEO of Bharati SoftBank), Hiro San (M&S Fund, Japan), Boris Raybov (Investor from Silicon Valley, US) and TA Venture from Europe.

Growing at 100 per cent month-on-month since its launch in April 2015, InnerChef will use the funds to expand its footprint and launch 10 new kitchens across Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai. Additionally, InnerChef will also focus on building Indulge – a hyperlocal desserts marketplace that brings the finest desserts from home bakers and neighborhood bakeries, across six cities within the next three months. The Indulge platform will aggregate 100,000 home bakers across 100 Indian cities within a year.

Rajesh Sawhney, Co-founder, InnerChef, expressed, “We are extremely pleased to have received support from the leading Indian and International Technology founders. We believe this demonstrates their confidence in our Kitchen-in-the cloud business model, strength of our team, and awesome growth trajectory since the launch in April 2015. We are a Big-Data-Food-tech company that believes in continuous innovation across all aspects of business and technology to delight our customers.”