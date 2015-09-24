Employee Benefits

12 Companies With Over-the-Top Perks (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
12 Companies With Over-the-Top Perks (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While pay and compensation are workers' top concerns, perks don't hurt. In fact, a recent Glassdoor survey found that 76 percent of respondents, salaries aren't everything.

Increasingly, employees are looking for companies that are interested in their quality of life. Once reserved for the tech world, a number of industries now offer benefits above and beyond medical plans and holiday leave.

Related: Free Helicopter Ride, Anyone? 40 Awesome and Absurd Tech Company Perks. (Infographic)

From stereotypical perks such as arcade machines, free massages and beer happy hour, to more substantial benefits such as generous parental leave policies, paid sabbaticals, tuition reimbursement, career advancement programs and Friday half days (year round!), be warned: the following workplace policies will make you jealous.

For more perks from companies including Google, McDonalds, Starbucks, Nestle and Mattel, check out the below infographic courtesy of furniture company ChairOffice.

Click to Enlarge+
Job Perks (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Employee Benefits

Unemployment Is Way Down: 3 Tips to Attract Employees in a Tight Market

Employee Benefits

United Airlines' Bonus Lottery Was Doomed to Fail. Don't Make the Same Mistake With Your Team.

Employee Benefits

5 Ways to Improve Employee Care During an Uncertain Time