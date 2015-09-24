12 Companies With Over-the-Top Perks (Infographic)

September 24, 2015 1 min read

While pay and compensation are workers' top concerns, perks don't hurt. In fact, a recent Glassdoor survey found that 76 percent of respondents, salaries aren't everything.

Increasingly, employees are looking for companies that are interested in their quality of life. Once reserved for the tech world, a number of industries now offer benefits above and beyond medical plans and holiday leave.

From stereotypical perks such as arcade machines, free massages and beer happy hour, to more substantial benefits such as generous parental leave policies, paid sabbaticals, tuition reimbursement, career advancement programs and Friday half days (year round!), be warned: the following workplace policies will make you jealous.

For more perks from companies including Google, McDonalds, Starbucks, Nestle and Mattel, check out the below infographic courtesy of furniture company ChairOffice.