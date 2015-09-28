9 tips to become more productive at work

September 28, 2015 3 min read

Maintaining productivity at work can be an uphill task, but the results become easier to achieve when smart and intelligent habits are inculcated in day-to-day life. With people spending majority of their time in workplaces, increasing productivity levels becomes a subjective matter. Since employees spend most of their time in offices than with their friends and families, an individual’s productivity level is affected by a lot of factors like mood, stress levels, situations in personal life, relationship with peers and boss, etc.

We list down some easy and useful tips to boost productivity levels at work:

1. AVOID MULTI-TASKING

Switching between different tasks is never good as nothing gets your full attention and you end up forgetting a lot of things. Instead focus on one task at a time.

2. DO A DAILY DUMP

Many times, we get more interesting ideas than we can execute. To focus on the task at hand, try to put all other ideas into dump.

3. TAKE A BREAK

Sitting on something for hours cannot definitely result in something good. Instead take a break to go for a walk or socialize and you will feel re-energised to take up a task.

4. GIVE DEADLINES TO YOURSELF

Break your major goal into small achievable goals to get it going. If you aim to create a business proposal or meet x number of clients, define what you are trying to achieve and set a completion date.

5. SHUN OFF UNREQUIRED TECHNOLOGY

Put your phone on silent mode and switch off the Internet connection if you are really trying to achieve a task within the deadline.

6. DELEGATE, DELEGATE, DELEGATE

One-man army can never win battles. Build a team that complements you in the areas you aren’t good at. So stop doing everything by yourself and hire and trust people who can do a job better than you.

7. FOLLOW THE 80:20 RULE

Remember the 80:20 rule - 20 per cent of our efforts produce 80 per cent of results. But, this 20 per cent of results consume 80 per cent of our efforts. So try to focus on that 20 per cent which gets you 80 per cent of result.

8. SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST

Take active interest in your health. While working hard, business owners forget about taking care of their health. With increasing level of stress in building a business make sure you take out time to work out.

9. PRIORITIZE

Set your priorities. Arrange your tasks as per their importance. Most of the time, the effort goes into unimportant tasks, so have a clear idea what is more important.