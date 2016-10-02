Mahatma Gandhi

10 Mahatma Gandhi Quotes To Inspire Young Entrepreneurs

Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Born on 2 October 1869, Mahatma Gandhi aka Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was a supreme leader of the Indian Independence movement. Employing non-violent civil disobedience, Gandhi led India to independence. Popularly known as Bapu or the Father of the Nation, Gandhi has set the true example of great leadership for our young entrepreneurs. During his struggle to set India free from the British rule, the lean man had to go through a lot of obstacles; but his dedication and determination led him to succeed in his goal.

Nelson Mandela, South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, politician, and philanthropist has credited Gandhi as the ‘source of inspiration’. Entrepreneur India today pens down few inspirational quotes by Gandhi, which would inspire emerging entrepreneurs to achieve their goals, without diverting from their path.

Here are 10 inspirational quotes by our beloved Bapu:

1. ‘You must be the change you want to see in the world.’

2. ‘First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.’

3. ‘If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.’

4. ‘Honest disagreement is often a good sign of progress.’

5. ‘My life is my message.’

6. ‘Glory lies in the attempt to reach one’s goal and not reaching it’

7. ‘As human beings, our greatness lies not so much in being able to remake the world – that is the myth of the atomic age – as in being able to remake ourselves.’

8. ‘To lose patience is to lose the battle.’

9. ‘It is difficult, but not impossible, to conduct strictly honest business.’

10. ‘Those who cannot renounce attachment to the results of their work are far from the path.’

