Business News

Qatar's e-Commerce Forum Comes At A Time Of Industry Growth

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Qatar's e-Commerce Forum Comes At A Time Of Industry Growth
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Columnist & Online Liaison, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Qatar Ministry of Information and Communications Technology has announced the Qatar E-commerce Forum taking place on October 19 at the Ritz Carlton Doha. The forum couldn’t be more relevant, given Qatar’s booming economy, the increasing number of SMEs, and an e-commerce industry that is growing faster relative to most other countries in the MENA region. The talks and discussion panels will cover a wide range of topics and issues that the e-commerce industry must tackle in order to thrive, including payment solutions, the sharing economy, and innovative business models and startup funding to fortify e-commerce enterprises. Among the speakers and moderators are Omar Soudodi, Managing Director of PayFort, Kivanc Onan, PayPal Head of Middle East and Turkey, Iyad Kamal, COO of Aramex, and Ali Al Maliki of startup eGrab. Registration is now open.    

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business News

Nedaa And Nokia Partner For A Fully Local Innovation Lab In Dubai

Business News

Emirates And Flydubai Enter Into Partnership To Strengthen Position

Business News

Saudi Arabia PIF-backed SoftBank Vision Fund Closes US$93 Billion In Funding