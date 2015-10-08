Qatar's e-Commerce Forum Comes At A Time Of Industry Growth

October 8, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Qatar Ministry of Information and Communications Technology has announced the Qatar E-commerce Forum taking place on October 19 at the Ritz Carlton Doha. The forum couldn’t be more relevant, given Qatar’s booming economy, the increasing number of SMEs, and an e-commerce industry that is growing faster relative to most other countries in the MENA region. The talks and discussion panels will cover a wide range of topics and issues that the e-commerce industry must tackle in order to thrive, including payment solutions, the sharing economy, and innovative business models and startup funding to fortify e-commerce enterprises. Among the speakers and moderators are Omar Soudodi, Managing Director of PayFort, Kivanc Onan, PayPal Head of Middle East and Turkey, Iyad Kamal, COO of Aramex, and Ali Al Maliki of startup eGrab. Registration is now open.