4 types of employees and why is it important to hire the best talent for your company

October 3, 2015 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hiring the best employees for a job is probably the most important parameter for a company’s success. Founders of a company often spend several hours of their precious time to handpick their first set of employees. As the company grows, this selection process gets diluted and often becomes a number game that the company runs into when it comes to hiring and building teams.

It is extremely important that the key people in the organization get involved in every hire that the company makes and spend significant time to evaluate every candidate they plan to hire.

The talent pool broadly falls into four categories. First, university graduates and freshers who can be found in plenty and are the easiest to find, and hire since there is seldom anything beyond their academics to assess. Second, are the ones who could be of any age, skill or experience, but are desperately looking out. This could be either because they are already in between their jobs, made redundant or the company is undergoing restructuring. There could be several reasons for such desperate attempt to find their next job and these are often like the fishes that can be dished out from a small pond by numerous employers and recruiters.

The third category is the most sought after group, these are generally passive candidates who do not look out for jobs. They are the ones who are in well settled roles, often drawing decent salaries. They mostly have very specific aspirations, goals and would although like to explore some qualifying opportunities, they like these opportunities to come from channels known to them. They are cautious about whom they deal with as they do not like their current employers to know about their willingness to explore other opportunities.

The last category is the CXO type of individuals who move within their network of their friends and colleagues. The passive candidates I referred to as the third category are the ones every employer is after. These days a large number of companies who focus on innovation often like to hire such passive candidates in a discreet way, as they do not like the whole world to know what positions are they hiring for. Also, most of these projects are run under code names and developing cutting edge patented technologies.

This is the most difficult dichotomy that a hiring manager deals with in any company today. On one side they need a “more than average” candidate with niche skills who can be “passionate” and “loyal” and on the other side, they are extremely hesitant to publish the job description on the public domain or job portals that invite job-seekers to apply for opportunities and job listings.

This is a whole new space in the recruitment sector that is now emerging and is in extreme demand. There are very few players in the market who are helping connect such employers to such candidates and empowering the candidates by enticing them to come to them fearlessly through concept of private job hunting services. One also has to assure them a degree of anonymity.

These days, experienced people in the industry working at senior positions often have extremely specific demands or aspirations when it comes to their next job. While some would only be willing to talk to employers who allow them to file patents, the others need a daycare center at their work. A large number of employees at senior levels not just look for hefty salaries and compensations, but also for equities and roles that give them the media attention and bring them into limelight.

Most of these candidates often do not like to talk to recruiters who follow cold calling techniques and approach them with random jobs, which may not be relevant to the candidate. Therefore these candidates only wish to explore opportunities when they are personalized to a great extent, which tick all the boxes of the candidate’s aspirations. They like to deal with recruiters who understand them even before they are available to speak on the phone.

Over 75% of today’s intellectual workforce in India falls into the passive category of candidates who are less likely to express interest in a prospective employer. If the new employer cannot be sensitive to their aspirations and be willing to engage with them in a definite way, which gives them the confidence to move out of their comfort zone and dislodge themselves into new career trajectories they will not move.

There is also a very visible and obvious trend today where there is high degree of influx of senior candidates into high profile funded startups from more established companies. This trend clearly indicates that the job market is heading for a revolutionary change where the human resource comes ahead of a company and reinforces the fact that there is strong underlying current. This shows that more personalized engagement processes are required to dislodge people from their existing comfortable jobs and help them transition into more challenging roles in a dynamic fast changing eco-systems.

This large gap in the market is being addressed by new startup recruitment enablement and lead-generation companies such as beatmysalary.com to help recruiters quickly identify, discover, reachout and engage with curated, verified and top candidates in the quickest possible time.

As Steve Jobs says “Hiring is the single most difficult thing for an organization who are on their path to success”, one will need several such great, innovative and technology driven solutions and tools to spot, engage and hire such top talents effectively.