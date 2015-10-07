Lean Startups

Watch Our Livestream with Eric Ries Thursday at 7 p.m. EST

No doubt, the 'Lean Startup' methodology has helped companies new and established and run more nimbly. But how can companies of any size foster that culture of innovation for the long-term? 

That question and more will be answered this Thursday in a very special conversation between Eric Ries, author of The Lean Startup, and Leslie Bradshaw, managing director of MadebyMany at New York’s General AssemblyEntrepreneur will broadcast the chat on a livestream right on this site. The live event is the latest in General Assembly’s free speaker series, Open the Door, celebrating innovation and initiative.

To watch the livestream: Tune in on this space Thursday, October 8, at 7:00 p.m. EST.

To attend future events: For reminders about this and other General Assembly events, register here.

Related: What the Father of Lean Startup Thinks You Need to Start Up

 

