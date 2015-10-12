Government policy

9 lesser known schemes for rural entrepreneurs that can be of great help

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
9 lesser known schemes for rural entrepreneurs that can be of great help
Image credit: Anton_Ivanov / Shutterstock.com
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rural India poses a huge entrepreneurial potential, which is still remain unexplored. Lack of awareness about government policies and schemes is a major hurdle in the growth of rural entrepreneurs. Here are some schemes that can be of great help to rural businessmen.

1. Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme

Description: The scheme provides subsidy for entrepreneurs. It has been implemented by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) through identified banks, only for new projects.

Nature of assistance: Subsidy varies from 15% to 35%, with 5% to 10% beneficiaries’ contribution, and the balance through banks as term loan and working capital loan

Who can apply: Aspiring entrepreneurs, Self Help Groups (SHGs), etc.

From where to apply: KVIC

2. Janashree Bima Yojana For Khadi Artisans

Description: It is a group insurance for khadi artisans formulated by KVIC with LIC

Nature of assistance: Insurance cover to khadi artisans for natural death due to accident and loss of both eyes and both limbs, plus a scholarship up to 12th standard for two children

Who can apply: Khadi spinners and weavers aged between 18 years and 59 years, and below and marginally above poverty line

From where to apply: KVIC

3. Market Development Assistance

Description: Under this scheme, financial assistance are provided for khadi institutions to improve outlets and production processes besides giving incentive to customers

Nature of assistance: 20% of production cost for khadi cotton, woolen silk and poly vastra against the approved production target

Who can apply: Khadi institutions of A+, A, B and C categories

From where to apply: KVIC

4. Rejuvenation, Modernisation and Technology Upgradation of Coir Industry (REMOT)

Description: The credit linked subsidy for setting up of coir units with project cost plus one cycle of working capital (up to 25% of the project cost and not to be considered for subsidy)

Nature of assistance: 55% bank loan, 40% margin money (subsidy) as government grant, 5% beneficiary contribution

Who can apply: Individuals, SHGs, NGO, etc.

From where to apply: Coir Board field offices through District Industries Centre (DIC)

5. Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) of Export Market Promotion

Description: The CSS is provided for the overall development of coir industry; to support modernisation of export-oriented units to popularise coir products in global markets, and to participate in international fairs, seminars, etc.

Nature of assistance: Up to Rs 2 lakh for participating in fairs and 25% of production cost with a ceiling of Rs 15,000 for publicity material

Who can apply: Any coir MSME, any coir exporter MSME with Free-on-Board (FoB) turnover below Rs 2 crore and registered with Coir Board

From where to apply: Coir Board field offices through DICs

6. Skill Upgradation & Quality Improvement And 19 Mahila Coir Yojana

Description: Skill training to develop coir industry, and the provision of spinning equipment to women to empower them

Nature of assistance: Two months of training with Rs 750 per month stipend, one-time subsidy of 75%, cost of motorised traditional rates, with a ceiling

Who can apply: Any coir MSME, any coir exporter MSME with FoB turnover below Rs 2 crore and registered with Coir Board

From where to apply: Regional Extension Centre

7. Development of Production Infrastructure

Description: Provides modern infrastructure for production units leading to improved productivity, quality and employment opportunities

Nature of assistance: 25% cost of equipment with a maximum ceiling of Rs 9 lakh and up to Rs 2 lakh for modernisation/renovation

Who can apply: New coir processing units registered with Coir Board

From where to apply: DIC

8. Welfare Measures Scheme (Coir Workers)

Description: Accident insurance providing financial compensation for disabled/nominee

Nature of assistance: Accident death: Rs 50,000; Permanent total disability: Rs 50,000; Permanent partial disability: Rs 25 000; Provision for finger cut: as applicable

Who can apply: Coir workers aged above 18 years

From where to apply: Coir Board offices

9. Programme for Promotion of Village Industry Cluster - Rural Industry Service Centre (RISC) for Khadi And Village Industry

Description: To provide infrastructure support and services for local units to upgrade production capacity and skills, and market promotion

Nature of assistance: Maximum of Rs 25 lakh with 25% self-contribution, in three equal instalments

Who can apply: Farmers, entrepreneurs, NGOs, SHGs, etc.

From where to apply: KVIC website

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (August, 2015 Issue).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Government policy

How Swedish Business Community Can Benefit Indian Industry

Government policy

One Nation, One Poll: Boon or Bane? Let's Discuss

Government policy

Challenges You Face if You Are an Entrepreneur