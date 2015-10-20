This 100-Year-Old Woman Works 11-Hour Days and Says She Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way

October 20, 2015 2 min read

Everybody's workin for the weekend. Right?

Not quite. Felimina Rotundo may have entered her second century, but the 100-year old happily washes clothes and handles dry cleaning for 11 hours a day, six days week at the College Laundry Shoppe in Buffalo, N.Y., reports WGRZ-TV.

Born in 1915, she has been working for 85 years, and has spent the last 40 working in the laundry business. Her reason is simple: She likes the job. "I talk to people all day…it's being out, getting up in the morning…it does something for you," she told the affiliate.

She thinks more senior citizens should adopt her work ethic. Her advice to her peers? "Get out and do something! Get out and do some work! Too many old people are retiring too young. I don't think people should be sitting idle doing nothing, that's a waste of time."

While the historical retirement age in the U.S. has been 65 (although that's gradually being raised to 67), Rotundo thinks that’s far too young. Seventy-five is a "respectable" time to retire, she says, but only if health is any issue.

"I'll keep going until I can't walk anymore. I go one day at a time."

