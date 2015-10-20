Work Ethic

This 100-Year-Old Woman Works 11-Hour Days and Says She Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This 100-Year-Old Woman Works 11-Hour Days and Says She Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way
Image credit: WGRZ
Felimina Rotundo
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Everybody's workin for the weekend. Right?

Not quite. Felimina Rotundo may have entered her second century, but the 100-year old happily washes clothes and handles dry cleaning for 11 hours a day, six days week at the College Laundry Shoppe in Buffalo, N.Y., reports WGRZ-TV.

Born in 1915, she has been working for 85 years, and has spent the last 40 working in the laundry business. Her reason is simple: She likes the job. "I talk to people all day…it's being out, getting up in the morning…it does something for you," she told the affiliate.

Related: How Old Is Too Old to Start a Business? The Answer May Surprise You. (Infographic)

She thinks more senior citizens should adopt her work ethic. Her advice to her peers? "Get out and do something! Get out and do some work! Too many old people are retiring too young. I don't think people should be sitting idle doing nothing, that's a waste of time."

While the historical retirement age in the U.S. has been 65 (although that's gradually being raised to 67), Rotundo thinks that’s far too young. Seventy-five is a "respectable" time to retire, she says, but only if health is any issue.

"I'll keep going until I can't walk anymore. I go one day at a time."

Watch Rotundo explain the philosophy behind her own spectacular work ethic in her own words

Related: It's Never Too Late: At 78, This Former Physicist Is Starting a Hedge Fund

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Work Ethic

There's No Use in Trying to Cut Corners When Reaching Success

Work Ethic

How You Do Anything Is How You Do Everything

Work Ethic

Damon Wayans Jr. Says Hearing 'No' Means It's Time to Work Harder