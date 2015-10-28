Thought Leaders

How to be an inspiring leader?

Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur, Author and a Corporate Trainer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Who doesn't want to be an inspiring leader? Whether you are a businessman/entrepreneur or a business manager, we all 'Aspire to Inspire' when it comes to our people.

While most of us aspire to be a progressive/transformational leader, but in reality most of the times, we tend to operate in an authoritarian and paternalistic style.

Ever thought why parents are the 'Heroes & Heroines' of their kids? It is because they are able to nurture 'Trust' as a coach/mentor. The essence of effective leadership is 'Trust' by the virtue of ‘Coaching & Mentoring’.

Many-a-time in our business, we are so much bothered about the deadlines that we forget the people driving those numbers. After all, what is the use of those triumphs if we don’t have our folks with us to cheer and share the joy.

However, it doesn’t mean that one needs to win brownie points from people. It is not about being good compulsively. Excellence is by choice and never by force.

The ‘Leadership Development Programs’ that I deliver generally are of two stages. The first stage is about Attitudinal Re-alignment focuses on bringing in a genuine and strong 'Will to Skill'. Next comes the ‘Honing of Leadership Skills’. It is because I firmly believe that Skill follows Will.

 

Remember 'Coach Carter' or 'Kabir Khan' from the film Chak de India? It is not easy to coach people. Sometimes, we have to break them to make them. Initially your folks may not have the maturity to connect the dots and look at the bigger picture. They may lack the belief and conviction in themselves, the team and you. They may rebel and revolt. Hence, they will have to be 'trained' first and then be Coached/Mentored. Yes, 'Carrot & Stick' does work. With time, people learn to perform for 'Respect' rather than out of fear. The key here is to build a team which has a common purpose. If you observe, this is what they do in the military and this spirit is called 'camaraderie'.

Mentioning below 'The 8 fold paths of Leadership' which will help us to become better 'Leaders':

1) Realize the dynamics and importance of being in people business

2) Understand the expectations of all the stakeholders

3) Be a good orator and most importantly, stand by your words

4) Lead by example. Show them how it is done and they will surely learn.

5) Have a healthy work-life balance and help your folks to embrace the same.

6) Synergize your team’s effort by creating a common purpose

7) Respond and not react. Be open to Give and take feedback.

8) Focus on being a coach and a mentor. Aspire to Inspire.

