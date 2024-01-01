Keshav Sridhar
Entrepreneur, Author and a Corporate Trainer
Keshav Sridhar is an Entrepreneur, Author and a Corporate Trainer. He is the Founder/Chief Trainer of ORATE Training & Placement Services and Founder/Director of Globalliance BizNES Pvt Ltd. He has impacted 7000+ people with his customized training programs at Colleges, Corporate & Military.
Latest
The Blooming Indian Middle Class and the Start-up Ecosystem
Today's fresh graduate has multiple opportunities and modes of employment and, along with it, also has highly effective tools to make a well informed choice
12 ways to deliver excellent customer service
One should have the basic etiquette of not interrupting the customer and should give full attention to ensure clear understanding of the customer's requirement.
7 principles to fantastic career, amazing life
We create our identity in this world through the professions we choose
10 Commandments to regain your 'Success Momentum'
To be happy in our life, disciplined lifestyle is an essential.
