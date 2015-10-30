Technology

The Smartphone: Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Dual

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Smartphone: Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Dual
Image credit: Sony
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Xperia Z5 Premium Dual is the world’s first 4K smartphone, boasting of a 5.5 inch 4K TRILUMINOS display for mobile. How does this improve your UX? By allowing you to view content at four times the resolution of Full HD. Heavy consumers of YouTube, Netflix and entertainment mediums via their smartphones can watch vibrant 4K detail on the Xperia Z5 Premium Dual. Are you a content creator? You can capture in 4K too and connect either wirelessly via DLNA or with MHL 3.0 to enjoy your content on a 4K TV. Xperia Z5 Premium Dual features 32GB internal memory with the capability to take a 200GB external microSD card, which allows ex- tra room for 4K videos, movies, and images. With a Snapdragon 810 processor and high capacity 3430 mAh battery lasting for up to two days, Xperia Z5 Premium Dual is a high-performance device created for the AV lovers out there.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says TikTok Could Be Bigger Than Instagram

Technology

Elon Musk Expect's SpaceX's First Crewed Mission Between April and June

Technology

Microsoft to Go 'Carbon Negative' by 2030 to Combat Climate Change