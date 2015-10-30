The Smartphone: Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Dual

October 30, 2015 1 min read

Xperia Z5 Premium Dual is the world’s first 4K smartphone, boasting of a 5.5 inch 4K TRILUMINOS display for mobile. How does this improve your UX? By allowing you to view content at four times the resolution of Full HD. Heavy consumers of YouTube, Netflix and entertainment mediums via their smartphones can watch vibrant 4K detail on the Xperia Z5 Premium Dual. Are you a content creator? You can capture in 4K too and connect either wirelessly via DLNA or with MHL 3.0 to enjoy your content on a 4K TV. Xperia Z5 Premium Dual features 32GB internal memory with the capability to take a 200GB external microSD card, which allows ex- tra room for 4K videos, movies, and images. With a Snapdragon 810 processor and high capacity 3430 mAh battery lasting for up to two days, Xperia Z5 Premium Dual is a high-performance device created for the AV lovers out there.