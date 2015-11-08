Infographics

21 Gadgets That Could Help You Sleep Better (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
1 min read

In our tech-addicted world, gadgets are typically thought to be counterproductive to healthy sleeping habits. But what if you could harness a new fleet of contraptions that might help you doze off soundlessly?

From the Tranquil Turtle, a stuffed animal-slash-sleeping aid that projects underwater images and plays soothing sounds for children, to the disturbingly snug Ostrich Pillow, which sheaths one’s entire head in cushioning, UK-based retailer Made to Measure Blinds has compiled a clever infographic (below) showcasing 21 cutting-edge gadgets designed to help you sleep better.

Products and apps run a multisensory gamut, with options that emit soothing scents, project relaxing visualizations and sounds, and that are delectably soft to the touch. Check them out right here:

Click to Enlarge+

sleep obsessive (Infographic)

Related: How Much Sleep Do You Really Need?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Infographics

Fight the Winter Blues With These Light-Tech Solutions (Infographic)

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)