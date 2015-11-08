21 Gadgets That Could Help You Sleep Better (Infographic)

November 8, 2015 1 min read

In our tech-addicted world, gadgets are typically thought to be counterproductive to healthy sleeping habits. But what if you could harness a new fleet of contraptions that might help you doze off soundlessly?

From the Tranquil Turtle, a stuffed animal-slash-sleeping aid that projects underwater images and plays soothing sounds for children, to the disturbingly snug Ostrich Pillow, which sheaths one’s entire head in cushioning, UK-based retailer Made to Measure Blinds has compiled a clever infographic (below) showcasing 21 cutting-edge gadgets designed to help you sleep better.

Products and apps run a multisensory gamut, with options that emit soothing scents, project relaxing visualizations and sounds, and that are delectably soft to the touch. Check them out right here:

Related: How Much Sleep Do You Really Need?