Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook: What is Mark's entrepreneurial agenda in India?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook: What is Mark's entrepreneurial agenda in India?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Sr. Features Writer, Entrepreneur India
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shocking, but true! Millions across the globe already believe that Facebook is Internet. This does bring us to a critical juncture: Is Facebook blurring the Internet identity?

On October 28, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg walked on to a stage at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to a resounding applause. In an hour-long closely controlled question-and-answer session, one of the key questions shot at him was: “Why are you showing so much interest in India? Answer honestly.”

The 31-year-old Harvard dropout pretty much unflinchingly dived straight into nuances and spoke on the importance of its 130 million users from India in the Facebook universe. It is pertinent to mention that India is only second to US on the count of FB users.

Speaking of his heart on the mission in Indian subcontinent, Zuckerberg spoke of his contentious plan to dole out Internet services to several million Indians who still are not connected to the Internet. 

Internet.org, which drew a lot of flak from the advocates of net neutrality in India, is a free but limited Internet service for the subscribers of Reliance Communications in the country. Zuckerberg tried to douse some flaring concerns and advocated the roused case with this assertion: “Net neutrality is an important principle and we are doing a lot to push it.” 

However, the ground reality is a bit of a variant from the claimed one. In fact, Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said in the developing world, “people will walk into phone stores and say ‘I want Facebook.’ People actually confuse Facebook and the Internet in some places.”

In a bid to annul the controversy Zuckerberg defended his stand, “Some of the people advocating net neutrality say that there should be no zero rated Internet. Zero rating is important to ensure that more people get on to the Internet.”

The zero-rated Internet is good on its USP that it doesn’t charge customers on the use of certain websites and apps. It continues to be a contentious topic in India as the likes of Zuckerberg believe that it is essential to bring everybody online while critics claim that the richly-funded websites would rake in the benefits and the moolah. Consequently, it would eclipse the small players and the startups and in the long-run quality of Internet would be affected for the ‘imminent billion users’.

On the entrepreneurial end, it appears, for now, that Mark Zuckerberg has aimed for the best of both worlds when it comes to India as Internet.org can bring him brawn of gatekeeping (which he safely terms as ‘a gateway’) in the virtual world and moolah as it would for rope in a billion prospective net users. In a nutshell, speculations are rife about FB being the neo-Internet avatar in the developing world. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Mark Zuckerberg

A Closer Look at Mark Zuckerberg's "Next Decade" Manifesto

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's 2019 New Year's Resolution Is Well-Meaning and Vague, Just Like Ours

Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg's Name Must Go, Says a Group of San Francisco General Hospital Employees