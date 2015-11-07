Work Better

7 principles to fantastic career, amazing life

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 principles to fantastic career, amazing life
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur, Author and a Corporate Trainer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We all by instinct are designed to seek happiness, peace and fulfillment. To be happy in our personal life, we have to be happy in our professional life. We spend most of our time with our profession and in return, it gives us the means to meet our ends.

We create our identity in this world through the profession we choose. Consequently, you better the performance and it betters our career. Ultimately, it causes happiness. And, who doesn't want to live a happier life!

It is festive season and smiles galore everywhere. Let's make use of this positive environment to gain more prosperity. Let's list down a 'dozen dreams' which we want to live by next year.  These are those dreams which after becoming a reality, will positively change our personal and professional life forever.

Yes, this is our ‘Magic Wish List’ and is it not a wonderful feeling being the Santa for our family/employees.

To be prosperous, we have to excel in our profession.

To excel in our profession, we have to be competent.

To be competent, we have to be skillful.

To be skillful, we have to ‘consistently’ equip & work.

Hence, work and work alone is the secret to be prosperous in our life.

To help use cruise ahead, here are 7 Principles for a fantastic ‘Career & Life’

1) Have a Vision & a Mission. Have Goals.

2) Equip self to be a skillful professional.

3) Speak effectively & work efficiently.

4) Work consistently with passion.

5) Accept People as they are but associate with the right people.

6) Be patient & persistent till you achieve your goals.

7) Expand your Comfort Zone. Aspire for Peak Performance.

Use these principles as guidelines, and let's engineer ‘a glorious career full of life’ & ‘a life full of career glories’.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Meditation

Keep Calm And Meditate With These 5 Apps

celebration

Celebrate Milestone Successes To Maintain A Positive Work Environment

Teamwork

What you can learn about teamwork from these animals' traits