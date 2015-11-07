Company Culture

Why building a unique culture is important

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why building a unique culture is important
Image credit: Andrew Rich Photography
Guest Writer
Director - People Practice & Head L&D/ Wellness Engagements, Happiest Minds Technologies
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Organisational culture is built on the mission, vision and shared behaviour of people. Culture is a set of values, accepted norms and guidelines by the people of the organisation. Every organisation has a unique set of culture to which people adapt and also contribute to it. Now, since people’s preferences and priorities are changing at a fast pace, it has become very important that the culture of the organisation should be prioritised in the business.

Today, companies are talking about following challenges:

1. Employee engagement

2. Employer branding

3. Handling the expectation of the millennials and Gen Z.

4. Attrition and retaining people

5. Differentiator as an employer and a service provider

However, there could be a single solution for all of the aforementioned challenges, which is, building a unique culture as a differentiator for its people and the world at large. This not only creates a separate identity for the company, but also helps generate similar sentiments, ideologies, belief and goals and creates value.

The culture of an organisation has to be visible through its mission, values, leadership styles, internal communications, employee engagement activities, policies and frameworks, building and layout, etc. In some of the organisations, it is a part of the performance management system as well. Nowadays, people spend more time with the organisation, so it is important to build a strong culture which is liked and supported by them in order to create satisfaction and an engaged workforce.

If people or employees are engaged, it becomes less challenging for the company and the Human Resources department to retain employees. It can possess the direct positive impact on productivity if they feel aligned to the culture of the organisation.

Here, it is also important that companies focus on enabling happiness in the work environment. It could be the core of all activities. The thought process is that happiness should be contagious and we should evangelise happiness in the organisation. If people are happy, they will become more productive and this will result in happy customers.

An employee will work hard to keep up the identity of the organisation, achieving the goals and will make sure he/she lives up to the culture of the organisation. Every employee has a reason to join an organisation apart from monetary benefit. Culture can be one of the top factors in their decision making process for a prospective candidate. Organisations also have to ensure that they follow the cultural fitment process so that the alignment becomes easier and faster from both sides.

To conclude, organisational culture is crucial for the reason that they can encourage employees to work in different ways. Every so often, teamwork is more important than competition and creative freedom than authoritativeness.

It is also an effective tool to build up the brand and also to improve people’s productivity. As a result, it has to come in the front seat for any organisational goals and mission. And everyone in the organisation has to strive to achieve that goal.

(This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (October, 2015 Issue).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Company Culture

10 Successful Women Leaders Share What They Do to Create A Fantastic Work Culture

Company Culture

15 Books on Business Culture You Need to Read Today

Company Culture

Culture Is Just As Important To the Diversified Global Enterprise As To the Start-up