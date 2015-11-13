5 Habits Every Entrepreneur Should Develop to Become Successful

November 13, 2015 3 min read

Establishing a startup is like a roller coaster ride with many ups and downs. Though a few of the entrepreneurs already possess the ‘must-have habits to become successful’ coded in their genes, others can incorporate those qualities by observing intently, learning from examples and thus, assimilating the habits of highly successful people around the world.

Throughout my entrepreneurial journey at Info Edge and now at Buildzar, I have learnt that no matter how intensely motivated you are, your habits will keep you going. Some of these are:

Build a Strong Work Ethos:

To build a business successfully, the pillars of ethics are always vital. Firstly, there is . The things that need to be done have to be done in a right way.

Certain factors combine together to create a great work ethos namely . As an entrepreneur, your integrity is vital for your company & team and your team’s integrity is important for your customers.

You are new in business, with a new idea, so people may get reluctant. Out of 10 people, 9 may ridicule your idea. Just learn to accept ‘NO’ from others and take it as positive feedback. Perseverance is the key.

I always say to my team, if you have the conviction to do it, nothing can stop you! A strong work ethos will always keep you moving on the path of success.

Add Value to Everything You Do:

“Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.”

With every small or big task you take on, ask yourself- , and act accordingly. Start doing things not for the sake of just doing it, but with the intent to make it worth it.

Create your personal ‘Value Book’ and add two columns; one for tasks done and second for the values added (to your organization, to your customers, to yourself) and start analyzing. This practice is a sure shot formula to be successful.

Be Productive, Not Busy:

Are you constantly suffering from ‘Not enough time’ syndrome? Are you always ‘too busy’ to do anything? Well, start focusing on being productive so that you can get better results without actually being ‘busy’.

Make to-do lists, focus on one task at a time and set deadlines for yourself. Leave the habit of procrastination, start prioritizing and schedule your day.

Be Nimble, Be Quick:

Although being nimble (quick thinking) is something you will get from your programmed DNAs but still you can develop it as habit just by observing & practicing.

When running your own organization, you have to be quick- both in making decisions and in taking actions. Always be at your toes and get out of your comfort zone. Take up tasks, finish them in time and move to next.

Focus on Details:

To succeed at something, always have an eye for details. I am a strong believer of the fact that beauty lies in the fine print of things. Drill deep down into the problems you are addressing and find solutions for them.

Ask questions. No detail is too small to escape close attention. Leave no stone unturned. Leave no dot unconnected.

It bodes well for one to not get overwhelmed and over excited about developing these habits. Move one-step at a time. Pick up one habit and practice it until it becomes a natural part of your routine.