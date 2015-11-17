Company Culture

From the Top Down: 4 Ways Leaders Can Shape a Positive Company Culture

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
From the Top Down: 4 Ways Leaders Can Shape a Positive Company Culture
Image credit: Coyote Logistics | Facebook
Guest Writer
Chief Operating Officer of Leadnomics
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most leaders desire the idyllic business culture -- one marked by happy, productive and fulfilled employees. You can hire the right people, pay a great salary and add attractive benefits and a dynamic office environment, but if your company leadership isn’t purposely creating a positive company culture, you won’t have one.

Like the branches of a tree, your employees’ relationship with work can appear healthy, but if the leadership at the root isn’t thriving, the entire system will soon fall down. Culture and engagement are the no. 1 obstacles for organizational leaders, but the solution starts at the top.

Culture comes directly from leadership, so your management team must lead by example to set the tone for your company’s culture.

Related: Can't-Miss Advice: 8 Business Leaders Share How to Cultivate a Successful High-Performance Company Culture

At Leadnomics, we started by listening -- and I suggest you do the same. The fires you have to put out are not an excuse for becoming detached from your people, and you cannot obtain honest feedback through the filters and biases of direct supports. Walk around the office, eat lunch in the common area, schedule time to talk or use a tool such as 15Five. However you do it, when you listen to your employees, you’ll begin to see where your culture hits and misses.

Once you’ve defined the culture you want to shape, put these ideas into practice to engage your entire workforce: 

1. Audit your behaviors.

Your team will emulate your behavior, so consider what your work hours and everyday actions say to them. Project a positive example. Success doesn’t come to those who work hardest but to those who work smartest.

Foster a healthy relationship between work and home life. Think of it as integrating, rather than balancing, the two. When you show your employees how to bring your true self to the office and weave work into your personal life, they will follow suit. In the end, work will seem less intrusive.

Related: Entrepreneur and CultureIQ Present the Top Company Cultures List

2. Share real data.

Performance against key targets affects the mood of your entire team. To feel any sort of stake in the company’s future, employees must receive information regarding sales reports, operating data and long-term objectives. Employees need assurance that the company will persevere, so leaders must convey hope, show support, communicate and act with consistency.

When business is going well, team members will see how their contributions played into the larger success and feel invested. When a setback occurs, they’ll appreciate your forthrightness and follow leadership’s example going forward. Transparency paves the way to loyalty, positive co-worker dynamics and passion to meet shared objectives.

3. Don’t overregulate or legislate behavior.

Culture does not come from companywide legislation. In fact, leading with a totalitarian mindset will only deepen the divide between you and your staff, dissolve trust and deter calculated risk-taking. One-time mistakes do, however, provide teachable moments and free market research. Creating a culture in which workers have permission to fail forward is much more productive in the long run.

Strive to promote flexibility not only in what your people are doing but also in how they work. Never micromanage. While some managers may fear employees will abuse their freedom, the National Workplace Flexibility Study showed that flexibility improves team morale and performance, and managers’ initial concerns decreased by 23 percent as the companywide benefits became apparent.

4. Recognize and reward employees for their achievements.

When possible, make work quantifiable and measurable by offering perks and bonuses or simply showing sincere appreciation. People want to contribute and feel needed. Displaying your gratitude will set the tone for others to do the same for their teammates, and mutual support and motivation will become ingrained in your culture.  

Trust is the most influential factor on culture, and superficial perks alone won’t establish it. Only by tapping into employee perceptions, setting healthy behavioral examples, empowering your employees and recognizing their accomplishments can your vision of a more productive and satisfying work environment come to fruition.

Creating a fulfilling culture starts with you.

Related: By the Numbers: Here's What It Takes to Be a Top Company Culture (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Company Culture

10 Successful Women Leaders Share What They Do to Create A Fantastic Work Culture

Company Culture

15 Books on Business Culture You Need to Read Today

Company Culture

How This Spice Company Maintains Its Sweet Office Culture