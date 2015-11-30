Payments and Collections

Guess Which Mega Brand Makes Companies Wait 86 Days for Payments (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Guess Which Mega Brand Makes Companies Wait 86 Days for Payments (Infographic)
Image credit: StockSnap.io
Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of Fundbox
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Late payments, which lead to cash-flow gaps, is one of the biggest pain points facing small businesses today. It is mission critical for businesses to remain cash-flow positive so they can address key day-to-day operational needs, including payroll, rent or purchasing of inventory and supplies.    

At Fundbox, we analyzed 20 million invoices on our platform to better understand how and when small businesses get paid. The below infographic highlights the systemic problem of late payments and industries most affected. We also uncovered several Fortune 100 corporations who have long payment terms for their small-business vendors.

Related: 10 Ways to Avoid the 'Elephant in the Room': Not Getting Paid

Click to Enlarge+
late payment - invoice (Infographic)

 

Related: 12 Billing Mistakes That Make It Harder for Your Business to Get Paid

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Payments and Collections

How to Talk to Customers in Default the Right Way

Payments and Collections

Trying to Maximize Holiday Profits? A New Survey Reports on the Challenges SMBs Like Yours Face.

Payments and Collections

Payment Challenges and Fixes for Today's Entrepreneurs