Get To Know Qatar's Startup Ecosystem: Qubicle

Get To Know Qatar's Startup Ecosystem: Qubicle
Image credit: Qubicle
Nasser Al Naama, co-founder of Quible, Evently, Catlogram
Qubicle is a web and mobile design agency that also offers e-commerce solutions and digital marketing- and it was founded by the same team as that of Evently. “Qubicle was born when our first app, Evently, was about to be incubated at ictQatar,” says Mufeed Ahmed. “It was difficult to find a local company at affordable rates. Outsourcing development of a tech startup didn’t make sense, as we needed to be involved with each aspect of the product. So, we registered Qubicle under our incubation at ictQatar, as to develop a system with a vision to help future startups in Qatar to get development done locally at affordable rates.”

Nasser Al Naama, co-founder of Qubicle, adds, “Like every fast developing economy, Qatar’s businesses are going online. This means there are startups established for a couple of years in various sectors who want to take their businesses online, but do not have the technical skills to develop the product.” Al Naama describes how they are working with Qatari entrepreneurs in expanding their fashion and trading businesses online. “Since we have the support and facilities provided by the Digital Incubation Centre, we are able to do it at an affordable rate, but one that is still profitable for us.”

In Qatar, there is a vast divide between idea to execution when it comes to establishing a proper website. “This is because most of the business ideas young people come up with today have a huge side of technology involvement, and to execute it, you need a team of developers and designers, which is hard to find in Doha.” Qubicle is thus largely filling the gap by working closely with young Qatari entrepreneurs who have an idea and want to take it to the next level. Qubicle was officially launched at the beginning of this year at the ictQatar Digital Incubation Centre. “Qubicle was bootstrapped and self-funded; ictQatar provided us with all the facilities in terms of space and mentoring required. We are on a two-year incubation term with ictQatar,” says Al Naama.

