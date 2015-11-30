My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Will Dean of Tough Mudder: Strategy Is Sometimes What You Don't Do (Podcast)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Will Dean of Tough Mudder: Strategy Is Sometimes What You Don't Do (Podcast)
Image credit: Tough Mudder
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Listen to Ready For Anything podcast Episode 5, with Linda Lacina and Will Dean with the audio player below.

As the founder of Tough Mudder, Will Dean understands challenge. This obstacle course complete with freezing waters and electrical wires tests participants' stamina and courage. But he also understands teamwork, and how hard tasks are made easier when there's someone else to help carry a load.

In this podcast, Dean explains how the Tough Mudder challenge is designed to foster teams working together -- and how that tack spurs not just a sense of community but also growth for the company. He also explains how his leadership style has shifted to better serve his own team as his company expands, when he can't always just scan the room to check that his message has been understood. In this chat, he talks about how context changes as the business changes and how to evaluate opportunity as it grows. 

Related: What Avon and Tough Mudder Can Teach You About the New Economy

To follow this podcast series and others in the future, follow us on the following platforms:

SoundCloud

Stitcher

iTunes

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Michael Martin of RapidSOS: Together We Go Further (Podcast)

Ready For Anything

Kathryn Minshew of The Muse: Decide Who You Are, or Have it Decided for You (Podcast)

Ready For Anything

Steve Hindy of Brooklyn Brewery: Be Calm and Do the Work (Podcast)