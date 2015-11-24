Gender Equality in the GCC Workplace

November 24, 2015 1 min read

The MENA region's gender equality challenge will take some time to overcome, but there are enough reasons for why things are looking up for women. Despite women only making up a minority of a company's workforce, they make up for more than half of tertiary education enrolment in all the GCC: as high as 88% in Qatar! The infographic below by A.T. Kearney highlights the current state of women in the GCC workplace, the challenges they have to overcome, and how many businesses are incorporating gender equality in their corporate strategies.