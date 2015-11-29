Business News

RiseUp Summit 2015 in Cairo: Quantum Leap

RiseUp Summit 2015 in Cairo: Quantum Leap
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The 2015 RiseUp Summit in Cairo is taking place in Downtown Cairo, including American University of Cairo’s The Greek Campus from December 12-13. The Greek Campus also happens to be Egypt’s first technology park. RiseUp LLC successfully crowdfunded the two-day summit, and will bring in an estimated 4,000 entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, and other attendees from across the MENA and West African regions. Among the speakers are Omar Soudodi, Managing Director at Payfort, Mike Butcher, Editor At Large of TechCrunch, Jared Friedman, Partner at Y Combinator, and Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder and Managing Director of Careem. The event’s Platinum Sponsors are Wamda Capital, Marriott Cairo, and Al Ismaelia. Registration is open.

