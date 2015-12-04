ArabiaWeather's Capital Boost Means More Forecasts

December 4, 2015 1 min read

ArabiaWeather’s founders, Mohammed Al-Shaker and Yousef Wadi, must have been more than happy to announce receiving a hefty US$5 million in funds in November 2015- given that it comes close on the heels of the $2.1 million they raised earlier in the year. The Series A funding came from Badia Impact Fund and Wamda Capital, as well as DASH Ventures and Jordan’s Jabbar Internet Group, with ArabiaWeather planning to use the capital “to make strategic investments in expanding its weather offering for businesses and consumers in the Middle East.”

After starting in their native Jordan in 2006, ArabiaWeather now provides its weather information services across the MENA region, and have partnered with various businesses, including Arab TV channels, airports, airline companies. 35 million consumers in the region make use of ArabiaWeather’s weather forecasts and related information, which are obtained through its website and mobile app. The founders are also part of the Endeavor Jordan network, which currently supports 26 high-impact Jordanian entrepreneurs representing 18 different companies.