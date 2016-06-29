Innovation Now Presented by

7 Small-Business Owners Share Their Best Productivity Tips (Infographic)

7 Small-Business Owners Share Their Best Productivity Tips (Infographic)
Image credit: Stocksnap
Former West Coast Editor
1 min read
This article originally published December 13, 2015. 

Efficiency is a buzzword often bandied about in the office, but what does it actually mean and why is it so important?

Merriam-Webster defines it as “the ability to do something or produce something without wasting materials, time, or energy.” In other words, efficiency -- rooted in the Latin verb efficere, which means “to accomplish” -- is essentially making haste without waste. In the results now-focused world of business, it’s accomplishing things quickly without frittering away company time or money, both of which many entrepreneurs cannot afford to lose.

To help you mind your business -- and, by extension, your bottom line -- in good time, the folks at Make It Cheaper, a service that helps small and medium-sized businesses negotiate cheaper rates on insurance, broadband and electricity, have rounded up seven key efficiency lessons from a host of entrepreneurs. From delegating tasks to avoiding distractions, check them out in the short and, yes, efficient infographic below.

Click to Enlarge

7-efficiency-lessons-from-small-business-owners.jpg(Infographic)

