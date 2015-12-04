4 startups that will change Indian weddings

December 4, 2015 3 min read

Wedding preparations has always given a headache but not anymore. With emerging technology advancements, emerging startups, have come up with innovative ideas to make your ‘big day’, a special one. You don’t need to fret about wedding venue, décor ideas, invitations, follow-ups etc. Indian online wedding startups are planning to tap Rs 2.5lakh crore Indian wedding market. Here are some which caught our attention.

WedMeGood: Helping prospective couples to plan their big day

The husband-wife duo, Anand Shahani and Mehak Shahani founded WedMeGood, an online wedding portal that helps prospective couples to plan their big day from planning to execution. It has a pre-screened vendor list to help couples find the best professionals — photographers, makeup artists, decor, jewellery brands, designer wear and catering firms- you name it and they have it all. Users can not only find and shortlist the right vendors but also get inspired from the latest trends and other real weddings while planning their own. Currently, the startup is dealing with more than 3500 vendors and connects more than a million customers with a variety of professionals.

Indear.in: End-to-end inspiration, planning, and shopping portal for Indian weddings

For every Indian bride wedding shopping is a vital to make hers a dreamy affair. And with indear.in they can easily sit back at home, explore and shop.

Sanna Vohra’s startup sources luxury wedding products and services from India's wedding experts, and organizes them in an innovative manner to simplify the process. Users can buy wedding dresses, jewellery, gifts and services online from leading wedding designers and vendors across the country. Sanna has partnered with some of the reputed brands and vendors like Taj Group of Hotels, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, The Wedding Filmer, Ritu Kumar, Anita Dongre, Amrapali, Forest Essentials and many more.

Weddingplz: Helping to-be-wed to be happily-wed

Founded in 2014 by Manas Wadhwa, Weddingplz, helps its users to find the best vendors for every wedding product/services such as catering, flower decoration, wedding jewellery, music services, etc. under one digital roof. Currently, operating in five cities— Delhi (NCR), Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Bengaluru, Weddingplz has more than 45,000 vendors in 43 different categories with 18,00,000 visitors. Apart from vendor listing it also has wedding planning tools like wedding checklist, budget, guest list, e-invites and wedding website where in the user can create and share his/her own personal website without any cost.

PlanningWale: Making wedding planning a unique and memorable affair

With PlanningWale you can search, compare and book vendors from over 25 categories, and also review and bookmark vendors for future reference. You could start by searching “near-by” vendors and locate them on maps.

Being a wedding and event search directory with listing of over 6000 matrimonial vendors like jewellers, venues, caterers, photographers, bandwalas, florist, astrologers, designers, make-up artists, mehendiwalas, invitation cards, decorations, choreographers and many more, PlanningWale was founded in April 2015 by Latika Malhotra, Kanishk Pandey and Sameer.

So next time you plan a wedding, do not fret. Just type, click and zoom straight to your dream wedding.