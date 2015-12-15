The Recap: Qatar Enterprise Agility Awards 2015

December 15, 2015 3 min read

On the occasion of the second annual Qatar Enterprise Agility Awards, Entrepreneur of the Year in association with Doha Bank, BNC Publishing as part of the Entrepreneur MENA franchise, awarded businesses and individuals across multiple categories on November 8, 2015 at The Ritz-Carlton Doha in Qatar. The relevant Enterprise Agility Achievers have established themselves as clear industry innovators who have made significant contributions to both the Qatari and the Middle East business arena, and set the benchmark for corporations operating across the region.

A total of 20 awards were presented, with all of the winners having set themselves apart from their peers in the region by showcasing a commitment to excellence and thereby raising the bar of their respective industries. Speaking on behalf of Entrepreneur, Wissam Younane, Director, BNC Publishing, felicitated the winners by saying, “Being an Enterprise Agility Achiever means that your methods, your strategies and most of all, your execution sets a standard for all the other entities operating in your sector. You are the business trendsetters; you are the bar that companies strive to reach. It is our mission at Entrepreneur to highlight these exceptional achievements. Those who want to be a proactive part of the Qatari economy can strive to emulate your demonstrated abilities.”

Organized by Entrepreneur MENA, the 2015 Qatar Enterprise Agility Awards recognized and honored enterprise leaders and individuals who have distinguished themselves and shown sector significance and outstanding business conduct across a variety of industries that are key drivers of respective Middle East’s economies. On behalf of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Vice Chairman Muhammed Ahmed Bin Towar Al Kuwari presented the awards to the 2015 Enterprise Agility Achievers. “Some of the companies here with us are from the original Qatari entrepreneurial ecosystem, and some are the new pillars upon which tomorrow’s economic drive rests- these junior achievers, our Qatari startups here with us tonight, and the entities that make their steps forward possible,” Younane said. “Startups, we see you, and we recognize your work. In a few years, your startup award may become an even larger distinction, and as part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem we will be waiting and watching, and yes, supporting your growth.”

The Enterprise Agility Awards, Entrepreneur of the Year seeks to acknowledge agility across a variety of industries including retail, healthcare, construction, hospitality, aviation, education, banking, and energy, amongst other key drivers of the Middle East’s economy. “BNC Publishing, via our Entrepreneur of the Year awards, and with the support of the respected Qatar Chamber of Commerce, seeks to continue to celebrate you, the businesspeople who inject vibrancy and drive into this economy,” Younane added. I extend my sincere appreciation to our partners for your ongoing support, and I salute tonight’s Enterprise Agility Achievers. Shukran Qatar.”

Contribution To Business Muhammed Ahmed Bin Towar Al Kunwari

Retail Achievement Fifty One East

Hospitality Innovation H.E. Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani

Diversified Portfolio Jaidah Group

SME Banking Innovation Qatar Development Bank

Retail Banking Innovation Qatar Islamic Bank

Investment Banking Innovation QInvest

Islamic Banking Innovation Qatar International Islamic Bank

Education Innovation HEC Paris in Qatar

Media Innovation Dar Al-Sharq

Insurance Innovation SEIB Insurance & Reinsurance Company

Real Estate Innovation Alfardan Properties

Energy Innovation Kahramaa

Logistics Innovation Expeditors International

Telecommunications Innovation Ooeredoo Qatar

Human Capital Development Bedaya

Social Entrepreneurship Silatech

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Development Qatar Business Incubation Center

Mobile App of the Year Evently

Startup of the Year I Love Qatar Network