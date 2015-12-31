User Experience

If You Don't Know 'UX' You're Overdue to Learn About It

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
If You Don't Know 'UX' You're Overdue to Learn About It
Image credit: Startup Stock | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
Guest Writer
NYC based communications and public relations professional
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Not too long ago, designing an appealing, functional, easy-to-use website was considered art. Or alchemy. It was a dark art.

The availability of do-it-yourself web design tools and fast, inexpensive web design services have made getting a good website less dark and less mysterious. But the evolution of web design has also made it less art and more science.

Today, web designers are more like engineers than artists. There’s no doubt that’s because web pages are no longer seen as simply online advertisements for your business. They are still that. But websites have become indisputable, non-negotiable business tools – not just engines of commerce but the engines of commerce for literally millions of businesses.

How, where and why people interact with websites is the essence of business survival. The science of how that happens – and making it happen through design – has become UX design. User experience design, for the uninitiated.

UX matters regardless if you're Amazon.com or you’re about to launch your first website selling cupcakes. Your viewers, readers and customers can feel bad UX design, even if they don't know exactly why they feel the way they do. That means it’s not a tech issue, it’s a public, customer issue.

Related: Can 'User-Experience' Experts Become 'Customer-Experience' Experts?

“We live in a time where everyone is in the technology business, regardless of what product or service you sell," said Philip Tadros of Doejo. Doejo does full integrated marketing and management -- they know what they’re talking about. "User Experience is everything. It's rude to your customers and detrimental to your business if you choose to be lazy with design and engineering.”

If you’ve been to more than a dozen sites in your lifetime, you’ve probably felt bad UX -- you just know it. For some people, bad UX design is what a typo is to me -- a deal killer.

The shocking thing is that so many businesses, especially small ones and startups, have bad UX design but they don’t even know it. I’ve heard more than one bootstrapped entrepreneur put off UX or dismiss it outright as something they don’t need or can’t afford. For some reason, UX gets put on the “that would be nice to do” list instead of the “we’ve got to do that” list.

More business leaders would do better for themselves if they started to see UX and having a website as the same thing. As you wouldn’t have a car with no engine and no doors, it makes no sense to have a website with no UX engineering. Your customers won’t know to get in it or out of it and it won’t go anywhere.

Related: The Power of Persuasion: Using Brain Science to Get Users to Act

Moreover, when you consider the costs of other startup business requirements, decent UX planning is downright cheap. It’s possible you will spend more buying a good domain name than UX, which makes zero sense.

“Investing in a good domain name is important,” New York UX designer Elena Titova of Et 2 Graphics told me. “But having a good domain and no UX is like buying expensive real estate and not hiring a competent architect.”

Getting good UX help isn’t just good public relations and marketing advice, it’s good business advice. When you build a site, invest in UX design. Even if you already have a functioning website, bring in someone who can do a UX review – the only thing you have to gain is more customers.

Related: Be Sure to Balance SEO and User Experience in Your Web Page Design

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

User Experience

10 User Experience Design Trends You Need to Know About in 2019

User Experience

One Metric for Testing a Successful User Experience

User Experience

Stop Thinking Killer App and Start Thinking Killer Experience