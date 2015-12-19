Style

The Executive Selection: Missoni AW2015

Image credit: Missoni AW 2015
Missoni AW 2015
Gents, you can pull off prints… but only when and if they are executed properly. Better fashion houses like Missoni are ready to get you (well) dressed and ready for winter in the Middle East. It’s chilly in the evenings, and the AW15 collection can be the solution you’ve been looking for when running from the office straight to the office holiday bash.

Missoni AW15
Wardrobe investments are just that, you want to be sure that your pieces aren’t the one-off wear: this collection, an interesting deviation from Missoni’s famed zigzags, can carry you right into next spring. 

Missoni AW15

