Kathryn Minshew of The Muse: Decide Who You Are, or Have it Decided for You (Podcast)

December 21, 2015 2 min read

Listen to Ready For Anything podcast Episode 6, with Linda Lacina and Kathryn Minshew with the audio player below.

During company orientation, The Muse’s co-founder gives a company history lesson. Kathryn Minshew shows photos of the early days, when this career platform held court in a living room and its handful of staffers lived on “blood, sweat and ramen.” The staff has grown to 60 since then, and has moved to a bright open office in New York’s Flatiron district. But lessons on its humble beginnings are an important part about shaping the future of the company as the site grows to guide millennial job-seekers navigating their futures.

Minshew understands how growth can change a company -- and not always for the better. In this podcast, she explains how a communicating a carefully-crafted list of core values drives everything from hiring to promotions at the company. She says being realistic -- and accountable -- to your values can shape what ‘great’ means and keep initiative and experimentation alive. “You have to live your values,” says Minshew. “It’s about execution.”

In this expansive chat, she talks about what really goes into the company’s ‘no-jerk’ policy and how to make staffers feel like owners. She’ll also share which traits she depends on most and her goals for next six months. The answers might surprise you.

Related: Will Dean of Tough Mudder: Strategy Is Sometimes What You Don't Do (Podcast)

To follow this podcast series and others in the future, find us on the following platforms:

SoundCloud

Stitcher

iTunes