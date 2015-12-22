Fads

Dissecting a Fad: How the Slinky, Mr. Potato Head and Pet Rock Became Crazy Popular

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Dissecting a Fad: How the Slinky, Mr. Potato Head and Pet Rock Became Crazy Popular
Image credit: shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Getting people to pay money for a pet rock is the kind of idea that anybody would call flat out ridiculous. Except that The Pet Rock is a real toy, and for a time, it was crazy popular.

There’s something maddening about a fad. If you intentionally want to start one, it’s almost impossible. But once it gets going, there is almost nothing that can stop it.

That’s exactly what happened with the Pet Rock, Slinky and Mr. Potato Head, according to a video produced by ecommerce platform Shopify.

Related: Inventor of the Wildly Popular 'Rainbow Loom' Weaves the American Dream With Rubber Bands in a Detroit Basement

The idea behind the famous Slinky came to naval engineer Richard James in 1943 when he accidentally pushed a spring off his desk.

It wasn’t an instant hit. For the first couple of years that the Slinky was on the market, it was a bit of a bust. Then, a Philadelphia department store gave the simple toy its own display case in time for Christmas in 1945. All 400 slinkys were gone in under two hours.

To hear more about the craze surrounding the Pet Rock, Slinky and Mr. Potato Head, watch the video below.

Related: Ladurée's Sweet Ascent: How a Fad Food Is Spawning an International Empire

Related: Rainbow Loom Maker Sues Rival Toymaker Over Patents

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Fads

7 Massively Overhyped Careers to Avoid

Innovation

Don't Be the 'Next Big' Anything: 4 Tips for Creating Unique Value

Storytelling

From Bedtime to the Boardroom: Why Storytelling Matters in Business