Business News

Enterprise Challenge Qatar 2015

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Enterprise Challenge Qatar 2015
Image credit: Enterprise Qatar 2015
Bedaya and Qatar Shell Announce University Semi-finalists for ‘Enterprise Challenge Qatar’ 2015
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Qatar Shell and Bedaya recently announced 22 university semifinalists for the 2015 Enterprise Challenge Qatar. It is an annual competition which encourages the entrepreneurial spirit among the youth in Qatar. The successful teams from each of the 13 participating universities will compete on an entrepreneurship computer simulation, which seeks to evaluate the teams’ performance on running their business in a competitive marketplace over a three-year period. In addition, the six top teams with the highest net profit scores will present their sustainable business pitches to a panel of judges to select three winning teams.

The 2014 Enterprise Challenge Qatar received special praise and recognition during the U.K. Mentor of the Year Awards hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales at Sandringham Palace in the United Kingdom. Earlier this year, Qatar Shell and Bedaya also won Social Development Center’s Reyada ‘Outstanding Entrepreneurial Support’ Award for their role in supporting Qatari entrepreneurs and SMEs including through the Enterprise Challenge Qatar. The Enterprise Challenge program was originally created by Mosaic, a U.K.-based not-for-profit organization established by HRH The Prince of Wales in 2007, with a range of mentoring programs aimed at fostering opportunities for young people.

 

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Business News

Apple Wins the Race to $1 Trillion: Here Are the Key Insights From This Quarter's Earnings Reports

Business News

Nedaa And Nokia Partner For A Fully Local Innovation Lab In Dubai

Business News

Careem Backs Egypt-Based Transportation Startup Swvl With Seed Funding