Enterprise Challenge Qatar 2015

December 29, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Qatar Shell and Bedaya recently announced 22 university semifinalists for the 2015 Enterprise Challenge Qatar. It is an annual competition which encourages the entrepreneurial spirit among the youth in Qatar. The successful teams from each of the 13 participating universities will compete on an entrepreneurship computer simulation, which seeks to evaluate the teams’ performance on running their business in a competitive marketplace over a three-year period. In addition, the six top teams with the highest net profit scores will present their sustainable business pitches to a panel of judges to select three winning teams.

The 2014 Enterprise Challenge Qatar received special praise and recognition during the U.K. Mentor of the Year Awards hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales at Sandringham Palace in the United Kingdom. Earlier this year, Qatar Shell and Bedaya also won Social Development Center’s Reyada ‘Outstanding Entrepreneurial Support’ Award for their role in supporting Qatari entrepreneurs and SMEs including through the Enterprise Challenge Qatar. The Enterprise Challenge program was originally created by Mosaic, a U.K.-based not-for-profit organization established by HRH The Prince of Wales in 2007, with a range of mentoring programs aimed at fostering opportunities for young people.