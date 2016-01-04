Business News

HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal's Kingdom Holding Gives Ride-Sharing Service Company Lyft A Capital Lift

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal's Kingdom Holding Gives Ride-Sharing Service Company Lyft A Capital Lift
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal is taking the lead in a financial boost for ride-sharing service, Lyft. He announced in late December that Kingdom Holding Co. will pay the San Francisco-based company US$104.9 million, which accounts for 2.3% of Lyft. His contribution is part of a larger US$247.7 million investment by an unnamed party.

Unlike Uber, its major competitor in this space, Lyft doesn’t operate oversees. Its overall value, taking into consideration the US$247.7 million investment, plus the recent authorization of the sale of US$1 billion, could jump up to US$5.75 billion. That still is a mere fraction to Uber, which as of late October was valued at over US$50 billion.

So what makes Lyft a venture worth the cash injection? In all fairness to this ride-sharing service, it did have plans to expand oversees, but decided to scale back. After recently striking a partnership with China’s largest ride-share company, Didi Kuaidi, as well as other local services across borders, could we see something interesting in the works between Lyft and Kingdom Holding Co. in KSA? Time will tell.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Business News

Apple Wins the Race to $1 Trillion: Here Are the Key Insights From This Quarter's Earnings Reports

Business News

Nedaa And Nokia Partner For A Fully Local Innovation Lab In Dubai

Business News

Careem Backs Egypt-Based Transportation Startup Swvl With Seed Funding