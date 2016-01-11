Infographic: in5 Looks Back At Three Years Of Supporting Innovative Dubai Startups
Ever since its inception in March 2013 at Dubai Internet City, in5 has been working extremely hard to help develop the city's ICT entrepreneurial ecosystem. Over 900 applications and AED 34 million (US$9.3 million) in investments later, they've set up the infographic below to share some of their favorite success stories. Onward and upward!