My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tech Startups

Why you must know about these 5 tech startups

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why you must know about these 5 tech startups
Image credit: World Wide Web
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At 4,200 enterprises, India already ranks 3rd in the world for the number of startups after the US and the UK. With 3-4 startups emerging every day, this number is expected to reach several thousand by 2020. At the backdrop of India becoming a hotbed of latest tech innovations, Google is hosting a live contest for early stage startup at Startup India Standup India. Here are five innovative startups that have been shortlisted through a robust selection process.

Engaging youth for nation’s benefit

With the aim to solve local environment and civic problems (sanitation, waste, air quality, energy), Kuldeep Dantewadia and Gautam Prakash founded Reap Benefit in July 2013. Startup uses the power of youth to eliminate the local civic problems. In the last 2.5 years, they disposed more than 200 tonnes of waste, saved 2 million litres of water and 100,000 units of power. Moreover, they had developed low cost solutions like water-less urinals, weather stations, organic enzyme to convert food waste into compost and many more such environment-friendly products.  

Technology making medical affair more affordable:

Technology is not only ruling the e-commerce space, it has also entered niche segment like healthcare. This startup called Cardiac Design Labs is one such case in point. With the help of its device called, MIRCaM (Mobile Intelligent Remote Cardiac Monitor), cardiac patients in rural India can access critical care.

The wearable device provides real-time analysis and generates instant alarms on episode detection, thus enhancing patient care and safety.

It gives new possibilities for monitoring of vital parameters with wearable biomedical sensors, and give the patient the freedom to be mobile and still be under continuous monitoring and thereby offer better quality of patient care.

Converting existing content into adaptive teaching packs

Founded in May 2013, Guru-G converts existing content into adaptive teaching packs. These packs provide in-class guidance to teachers and shows them different ways they can teach a topic. The guidance adapts to the teacher’s past behaviour, student moods and the practices that have resulted in best learning outcomes for their students.

Unleash sporting potential

Founded in August 2014, SlamdunQ focuses primarily on using wearable technology to unleash sporting potential. Using Smartwatches and SmartBands available in the market, they develop applications for these wearables to improve their clients’ sporting potential.

On the mission of repurposing pollution's carbon

Soot (Black Carbon) is a mass of impure carbon particles resulting from the incomplete combustion of hydrocarbons that is air pollution. It is produced by vehicles and industries alike. SbalabsPvt. Ltd. - Jackboy Sense &Kalink have been on the mission of repurposing carbon captured from air pollution to make industrial grade raw material for printing industry (inks, pigments, paints etc.)

Height of innovation and out-of-the-box thinking. Isn’t it? What do you think of these start-ups? Do they inspire you to start something of your own? Do tell us in the comments section below. Follow @EntrepreneurIND for more such exciting features and inspiring stories.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tech Startups

Tested Tricks to Manage Your Tech Start-up

Tech Startups

Why Actionable Results Are More Valuable Than Perfect Ideas in the Startup World

Tech Startups

5 Reasons Why Facebook Chose Utah and You Should, Too