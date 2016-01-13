Why you must know about these 5 tech startups

January 13, 2016 3 min read

At 4,200 enterprises, India already ranks 3rd in the world for the number of startups after the US and the UK. With 3-4 startups emerging every day, this number is expected to reach several thousand by 2020. At the backdrop of India becoming a hotbed of latest tech innovations, Google is hosting a live contest for early stage startup at Startup India Standup India. Here are five innovative startups that have been shortlisted through a robust selection process.

Engaging youth for nation’s benefit

With the aim to solve local environment and civic problems (sanitation, waste, air quality, energy), Kuldeep Dantewadia and Gautam Prakash founded Reap Benefit in July 2013. Startup uses the power of youth to eliminate the local civic problems. In the last 2.5 years, they disposed more than 200 tonnes of waste, saved 2 million litres of water and 100,000 units of power. Moreover, they had developed low cost solutions like water-less urinals, weather stations, organic enzyme to convert food waste into compost and many more such environment-friendly products.

Technology making medical affair more affordable:

Technology is not only ruling the e-commerce space, it has also entered niche segment like healthcare. This startup called Cardiac Design Labs is one such case in point. With the help of its device called, MIRCaM (Mobile Intelligent Remote Cardiac Monitor), cardiac patients in rural India can access critical care.

The wearable device provides real-time analysis and generates instant alarms on episode detection, thus enhancing patient care and safety.

It gives new possibilities for monitoring of vital parameters with wearable biomedical sensors, and give the patient the freedom to be mobile and still be under continuous monitoring and thereby offer better quality of patient care.

Converting existing content into adaptive teaching packs

Founded in May 2013, Guru-G converts existing content into adaptive teaching packs. These packs provide in-class guidance to teachers and shows them different ways they can teach a topic. The guidance adapts to the teacher’s past behaviour, student moods and the practices that have resulted in best learning outcomes for their students.

Unleash sporting potential

Founded in August 2014, SlamdunQ focuses primarily on using wearable technology to unleash sporting potential. Using Smartwatches and SmartBands available in the market, they develop applications for these wearables to improve their clients’ sporting potential.

On the mission of repurposing pollution's carbon

Soot (Black Carbon) is a mass of impure carbon particles resulting from the incomplete combustion of hydrocarbons that is air pollution. It is produced by vehicles and industries alike. SbalabsPvt. Ltd. - Jackboy Sense &Kalink have been on the mission of repurposing carbon captured from air pollution to make industrial grade raw material for printing industry (inks, pigments, paints etc.)

Height of innovation and out-of-the-box thinking. Isn't it?