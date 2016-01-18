My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Continuous Learning

Get up! Get out! : Why you should keep learning new things

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Get up! Get out! : Why you should keep learning new things
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Chairman, CL Educate Limited
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Why is it important for an entrepreneur to learn new things, you say? Look around you -- the world is changing constantly, and at a fast speed. Today’s times for us might be technologically revolutionary, but for our children, it is their reality.

It’s just like the way we never questioned the train or the plane in our days – it was there. In such times, I feel it is a survival strategy to learn new things that are far removed from your work. Here are four reasons:

1. Soil your hands:

When you try something new, you move away from familiar locations -- you move away from your comfort zone. Your reputation doesn’t matter anymore, although that can be both scary and liberating.

When I was learning Urdu, my teacher was 25 years old, and I was 40! You have to be a learner all over again and soil your hands. And it is an unimpeachable truth that the next round of gainers will be those who soil their hands today. You have to strip yourself of all your achievements and be ready to make a fool of yourself.

2. Stay rooted:

One of the derivatives of learning something completely new, in an environment where you are shorn of your reputation, makes you more grounded. Far from your tags and designations, achievements and accomplishments, it gives you a better understanding of your core being, something that is crucial for an entrepreneur, but is also something that might get hazy once you become more successful.

Whether it was my learning Urdu, attending a residential program to learn Sanskrit, or volunteering, I make sure I don’t disclose details about myself. This helps me eliminate my reputation as a harbinger of my endeavor. It not only tells me a lot about myself, but also about people.

3. Your nourishment:

There is a great amount of nourishment that comes from non-word engagement. Whether you start preparing yourself to run a marathon, add yoga to your schedule, write songs, or go movie-watching, it nourishes different parts of your personality.

After all, at the end of the day, we are human beings, and we need different kinds of nourishment. Unfortunately, no matter how much you love your work, the workplace reduces this nourishment to mainly an intellectual one.

4. Introspection time:

Starting to learn new things that are far removed from work lets me be with myself. Being with oneself helps in innumerable ways, with getting time for introspection being one of the most important. Introspection restores the wholesome balance of your being.

The work schedules that we have in the modern day get skewed in just one direction. Learning new things while being with yourself can help restore balance to your central being.

(As told to Prerna Raturi)

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Continuous Learning

The 5-Hour Rule Used by Bill Gates, Jack Ma and Elon Musk

Continuous Learning

Can't Afford an MBA? Read These 6 Books to Educate Yourself Instead

Ready For Anything

This Is How to Boost Employee Retention With Lifelong Learning