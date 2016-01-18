What you seek is seeking you: Rumi for entrepreneurs

January 18, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Balkhi, popularly known as Rumi, difficult times in life only helped him in his progress as a Sufi mystic and poet.

Regarded as one of the greatest spiritual leaders, the 13th century poet first started writing after the death of his spiritual mentor, Shams-e Tabrizi.

The outpouring of grief not only unlocked his creative mind, but also gave him an insight into deep human feelings. His teachings ring true for everyone – lovers, seekers of spirituality, teachers, and even entrepreneurs.

Here are Rumi’s five inspirational quotes for entrepreneurs:

1. Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you really love. It will not lead you astray

Entrepreneurship is all about passion and doing what you love. However, this following-your-heart trait should be maintained throughout the journey, be it your business idea, vision statement and business plan. Love is always succeeded by intuition, one of the biggest weapons of a successful entrepreneur. Like Rumi puts it perfectly, “When you do things from your soul, you feel a river moving in you, a joy.”

2. As you start to walk out on the way, the way appears:

What if it doesn’t work out? What if I’m too late, already? What if I fail? What if I’ve chosen the wrong path? Stop. Breathe. Keep the faith, and keep chipping away and keep looking ahead. As Rumi further explains, “If you are irritated by every rub, how will you ever be polished?”

3. “The wound is the place where the Light enters you:

If failures were scars, an entrepreneurial journey won’t look pretty. There is just so much that can, and does go wrong, when you set out on your own. Being an entrepreneur means being misunderstood, doubted, and mocked at, at times. Persevere. “The moon stays bright when it doesn’t avoid the night,” said Rumi.

4. Don’t act so small. You are the universe in ecstatic motion:

Life’s lessons don’t always come from text books and kind mentors. Many times it is your competitors or doubters who teach you a thing or two, too. At such times, don’t let your ego stand in the way. Don’t be prejudiced. And like Rumi says, “Don’t act so small.” And this too: “There is a fountain inside you. Don’t walk around with an empty bucket.”

5. Let silence take you to the core of life:

Everyday crisis, deadlines, schedules going haywire, and slowing down is not an option; too much to do, too little time. Is that you? But do try to get off the rollercoaster for a few minutes every day. Sit down in silence – preferably before you start your day – and breathe easy. As Rumi further explains, “In silence there is eloquence. Stop weaving and see how the pattern improves.”